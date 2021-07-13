Companies / Industrials New deal from lenders gives Tongaat more time Troubled sugar producer’s loss worsens as it grapples with hyperinflation in Zimbabwe BL PREMIUM

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, which is still grappling with the fallout of an accounting scandal two years ago, says it had secured a new deal with its lenders and avoided a default.

The embattled group, valued at only R1bn on the JSE, needed to reduce debt by R8.1bn by the end of March, but this has been pushed back until the end of September...