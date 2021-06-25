Tongaat delays results as 'advanced' debt talks continue
Negotiations with lenders are advanced, but not finalised, with the embattled sugar producer expected to miss its results deadline
25 June 2021 - 14:31
Embattled sugar producer Tongaat Hulett says it will miss the JSE's deadline for releasing its results to end-March by over a month, as it battles to renegotiate with lenders after missing its SA debt reduction target.
The group said on Friday negotiations with lenders are advanced, but not finalised, and it would be unable to publish financial results by the end of June. They are expected to be released on July 13...
