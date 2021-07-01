Tongaat warns of hit to profit ahead of results release
Sugar product manufacturer hit by pandemic, lower sugar production, drop in land sales and higher interest
01 July 2021 - 19:44
Agriculture group Tongaat Hulett’s profit for the year to end-March is set to take a hit from a combination of reduced land sales due to Covid-19, lower sugar production in SA and higher interest on restructured debt.
Tongaat said headline earnings would be “substantially lower” than in the previous year. Earnings excluded profit from the sale of its starch, Namibia and Eswatini operations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now