Companies / Land & Agriculture Kaap Agri reinstates interim dividend as first-half profits rise 24% Kaap Agri says trading conditions in its retail categories were better than expected in the first six months of the financial year BL PREMIUM

Kaap Agri has reinstated an interim dividend, signalling a degree of confidence among its management that the worst could behind them following the Covid-19 induced setback.

On Thursday, the agricultural services group declared an interim dividend of 40c a share, following the release of its half-year results in which its profits rose nearly a quarter...