Kaap Agri reinstates interim dividend as first-half profits rise 24%
Kaap Agri says trading conditions in its retail categories were better than expected in the first six months of the financial year
06 May 2021 - 10:41
Kaap Agri has reinstated an interim dividend, signalling a degree of confidence among its management that the worst could behind them following the Covid-19 induced setback.
On Thursday, the agricultural services group declared an interim dividend of 40c a share, following the release of its half-year results in which its profits rose nearly a quarter...
