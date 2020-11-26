Companies / Industrials Kaap Agri aims to double margins of fuel business in next five years Kaap Agri reported a marked curbing of fuel sales in the trading period with the lockdown-related reduction in travel and road transport BL PREMIUM

Agricultural services business Kaap Agri still hopes to double the size of its lower-margin fuel retailing business in the medium term — but with markedly improved returns on invested capital.

Speaking after the release of full-year results to end-September on Thursday, Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh said a five-year plan to grow the fuel business — held under The Fuel Company (TFC) — would involve a concerted plan to improve the return threshold for fuel retailing sites...