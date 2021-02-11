Companies / Industrials Kaap Agri moves into e-commerce Newly developed online sales platforms snap up new customers outside traditional strongholds BL PREMIUM

Agricultural services specialist Kaap Agri, owner of the mostly rurally located Agrimark trading stores, is taking bold strides in developing online sales platforms to snap up new customers outside its traditional strongholds.

Speaking at the company’s AGM on Thursday, CEO Sean Walsh said Kaap Agri was digitally developing mechanisms to sell to customers that were not in proximity to its trading footprint. This was a cost-effective way of breaking into new trading areas that might not justify the expense of a bricks and mortar trading outlet — particularly in areas where there already was a dominant agribusiness service provider...