Kaap Agri moves into e-commerce
Newly developed online sales platforms snap up new customers outside traditional strongholds
11 February 2021 - 18:19
Agricultural services specialist Kaap Agri, owner of the mostly rurally located Agrimark trading stores, is taking bold strides in developing online sales platforms to snap up new customers outside its traditional strongholds.
Speaking at the company’s AGM on Thursday, CEO Sean Walsh said Kaap Agri was digitally developing mechanisms to sell to customers that were not in proximity to its trading footprint. This was a cost-effective way of breaking into new trading areas that might not justify the expense of a bricks and mortar trading outlet — particularly in areas where there already was a dominant agribusiness service provider...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now