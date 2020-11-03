Consolidated Infrastructure crashes 50% after business rescue news

Listed infrastructure company Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) has put its largest subsidiary into business rescue, becoming the latest casualty of a construction sector beset by weak economic conditions and erratic government spending on infrastructure.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, CIG’s share price had crashed 50% to 10c, on track for its worst day in three years, and giving the group a market capitalisation of just R40m. It had earlier fallen to as little as 6c. The share peaked at R34.55 in 2015.

CIG’s subsidiary Consolidated Power Projects had generated more than 60% of the group’s revenue in its year to end-August 2019, the group’s last available full-year results, but has battled with a lack of projects since then, with Covid-19 dealing a further blow in 2020.

CIG reported in 2019 that the subsidiary was facing costs related to overheads for projects that it failed to secure. The subsidiary had reported a loss of R878.8m to end-August 2019.

At the end of the group’s 2019 year, its liabilities exceeded its assets by R701.3m, but in March it announced it had reached agreement with lenders to convert short-term debt into longer-term debt.

The group — with a portfolio that straddles power, building materials, oil and gas, and rail — said earlier in 2020 that the pandemic brought operations to a standstill for two months, followed by a slow restart. The group has been seeking concessions from lenders for the subsidiary, but said on Tuesday that talks were unsuccessful.

The group made the application for business rescue — a form of protection against creditors that buys time to try to save a company — on Monday. The appointment of a business rescue practitioner is being finalised, with the group saying it will update shareholders with details in due course.

The company, along with its peers, have struggled in recent years due to tough economic conditions, in which engineering, procurement and construction are under pressure, especially due to a slowdown in infrastructure spending by Eskom and municipalities.

Former construction greats Basil Read and Group Five filed for business rescue in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Group Five and civil engineering group Esor, which also went into business rescue, delisted from the JSE in June.

CIG’s footprint spans SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. Consolidated Power Projects supplies substations and delivers high voltage electrification services, including wind farms and solar parks across Africa and the Middle East.

