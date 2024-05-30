Mike Brown reviews his 14 years at the helm of Nedbank
The technology foundations that have been laid are positioning the bank as a leader in digital, he says
30 May 2024 - 05:00
When I interviewed Mike Brown for Business Day not long after he was appointed Nedbank’s CEO-designate in March 2009, he said one priority was to address the banking group’s “underweight retail, overweight wholesale” tag; another was to grow its presence in Africa over time.
Brown steps down at Nedbank’s AGM on Friday after three decades at the group, the past 14 years of them as CEO. They have been often-tumultuous years for Nedbank and for SA, years in which banking has seen significant changes globally...
