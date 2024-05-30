Growing customer numbers boost African Bank
Lender says its expanding product offering contributed to a more diversified business with many revenue streams
30 May 2024 - 09:09
African Bank Holdings has reported a profit at the halfway stage as it grew its customer numbers by 38%.
The group reported a net profit after tax for the six months to end-March of R203m after a loss of R43m a year ago amid a tough economic environment and subdued balance sheet growth...
