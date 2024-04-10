Afrimat completes ‘deal of the century’ in Lafarge capture
Mining and materials company transaction gets Competition Tribunal go-ahead
10 April 2024 - 19:38
The Competition Tribunal has given mid-tier mining and materials company Afrimat the green light to acquire 100% of Lafarge SA and its subsidiaries for $6m, in a transaction that has been described as a “deal of the century”.
It gives Afrimat access to some of the best assets in the SA construction industry...
