WATCH: Incoming Aveng CEO Scott Cummins on the group’s growth

20 February 2024 - 20:48
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES

Infrastructure and mining services group Aveng has reported a 36% increase in half-year revenue, while HEPS rose by 58%. Aveng attributes most of this growth to its New Zealand infrastructure unit, McConnell Dowell. Business Day TV spoke to incoming Aveng group CEO Scott Cummins to get more detail on the print.

