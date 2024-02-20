Infrastructure and mining services group Aveng has reported a 36% increase in half-year revenue, while HEPS rose by 58%. Aveng attributes most of this growth to its New Zealand infrastructure unit, McConnell Dowell. Business Day TV spoke to incoming Aveng group CEO Scott Cummins to get more detail on the print.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Incoming Aveng CEO Scott Cummins on the group’s growth
Infrastructure and mining services group Aveng has reported a 36% increase in half-year revenue, while HEPS rose by 58%. Aveng attributes most of this growth to its New Zealand infrastructure unit, McConnell Dowell. Business Day TV spoke to incoming Aveng group CEO Scott Cummins to get more detail on the print.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.