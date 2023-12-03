Tiger Brands mulls mixed results
03 December 2023 - 08:07
Tiger Brands, whose margins were squeezed during the last financial year, said its baby products category was hit by affordability concerns as customers faced higher living costs.
Thushen Govender, the chief growth officer for consumers, said the group, South Africa’s largest food producer, was working to put cost-competitive baby products on the shelves from next year...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.