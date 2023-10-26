Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Afrimat’s diversification strategy is working — CEO Andries van Heerden

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden

26 October 2023 - 20:55
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: SUPPLIED
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: SUPPLIED

Afrimat’s diversification strategy is paying off. During the interim period the building materials and construction company delivered a near 10% jump in revenue and a 4.4% rise in headlines earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Andries van Heerden.

