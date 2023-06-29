Argent Industrial slams the Ramaphosa administration’s ‘fun show’

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Young Spaniard’s speedy adaptation to grass surprises all
Discreet armouring package offers B4 ballistic protection for luxury mini bus
Lamenting the “mess” of local markets driven by the ruling ANC, small-cap steel products group Argent Industrial says it is ramping up its strategy to focus on offshore growth.
“Domestically the consequences of the perfect fun show put on by the current elected party has made an absolute mess of the SA markets and is the inspiration to place one’s operations and production elsewhere in the world,” Argent said in a statement on its results for the year ended March 31.
“The strategy is to increase our offshore exposure, which will be achieved by acquisitions, expanding current operations and via exports.”
Argent CEO Treve Hendry is the latest among a string of CEOs who have come out to lambaste the government’s handling of incessant load-shedding and foreign policy choices that some have said would paralyse SA industry.
Hendry told Business Day that “SA under its current leadership is going to be complicated”, citing unstable power and no water supply, dilapidated infrastructure, corruption and risk of being kicked out of Agoa — a programme that gives African countries duty-free access to US markets for certain goods. “However, positive planning and actions will get one ahead of the competition,” said the CEO.
The scathing criticism from the diversified firm comes just weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa met business leaders — a constituency that once supported him when he was swept to electoral victory on promises to revive the economy in 2019 — to allay fears about the country’s energy crisis, logistic constraints and close ties with Russia.
In a bid to stave off the negative effects of the local market, the Umhlanga-based group says it is focusing on growing and expanding its operations outside SA amid demand for its products.
Hendry’s comments came shortly after the company reported a 23% rise in profit to R236m, or 411.3c per share on a headline basis, for the year.
The R896m company, which makes everything from steel furniture to mining equipment, has businesses in SA, the UK and the US. It exports its products to over 35 countries. But it generates the bulk of its current turnover in SA, followed by the UK, the rest of Africa and then Asia and the Middle East.
Argent said one of its UK subsidiaries, Fuel Proof, is now expanding its production facility by a third to cater for the demand for larger vessels, fuel farms and transportable hydrogen storage units. Its fuel storage products have just launched in the US.
“The current expansion of Fuel Proof started on June 5 and should be complete by January 2024,” the company said.
Fluid Transfer International and Flofuel, which manufacture mobile fuel storage systems for the international aviation industry as well as the maritime and vehicle industry, are set to continue to expand their presence in airports around the world with operational units in 81 countries, it said.
Additionally, Argent said the expansion of Xpanda, its retail manufacturing brand, into the UK is ongoing. Further product additions are planned in the form of Xpanda’s version of the American Shutter product in February 2024.
“The group’s overseas operations have had an incredibly good year and are expected to run at similar levels given their current order book,” Argent said. Subsequently, the group’s overseas stock levels have increased by R113m to R210m due to increased sales volumes and exchange rate fluctuations.
Despite Argent reporting that the SA operational units did well in the year with the group’s brands consolidating their local positions and increasing their export base, Hendry said future acquisitions will be in the global space and preferably in branded manufacturing.
Outlining that it will continue with its share buyback programme, which began in 2019, Argent stated it has so far repurchased and deregistered 1,183,035 shares during the year at an average price of R12.93.
The board declared a dividend of 95c, up from 42c in 2022.
Argent’s share price rose 3.13% to R16.49 on Thursday, having grown over 200% over the past three years.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Argent Industrial slams the Ramaphosa administration’s ‘fun show’
The steel products group says it has been pushed to look for greener pastures outside SA
Lamenting the “mess” of local markets driven by the ruling ANC, small-cap steel products group Argent Industrial says it is ramping up its strategy to focus on offshore growth.
“Domestically the consequences of the perfect fun show put on by the current elected party has made an absolute mess of the SA markets and is the inspiration to place one’s operations and production elsewhere in the world,” Argent said in a statement on its results for the year ended March 31.
“The strategy is to increase our offshore exposure, which will be achieved by acquisitions, expanding current operations and via exports.”
Argent CEO Treve Hendry is the latest among a string of CEOs who have come out to lambaste the government’s handling of incessant load-shedding and foreign policy choices that some have said would paralyse SA industry.
Hendry told Business Day that “SA under its current leadership is going to be complicated”, citing unstable power and no water supply, dilapidated infrastructure, corruption and risk of being kicked out of Agoa — a programme that gives African countries duty-free access to US markets for certain goods. “However, positive planning and actions will get one ahead of the competition,” said the CEO.
The scathing criticism from the diversified firm comes just weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa met business leaders — a constituency that once supported him when he was swept to electoral victory on promises to revive the economy in 2019 — to allay fears about the country’s energy crisis, logistic constraints and close ties with Russia.
In a bid to stave off the negative effects of the local market, the Umhlanga-based group says it is focusing on growing and expanding its operations outside SA amid demand for its products.
Hendry’s comments came shortly after the company reported a 23% rise in profit to R236m, or 411.3c per share on a headline basis, for the year.
The R896m company, which makes everything from steel furniture to mining equipment, has businesses in SA, the UK and the US. It exports its products to over 35 countries. But it generates the bulk of its current turnover in SA, followed by the UK, the rest of Africa and then Asia and the Middle East.
Argent said one of its UK subsidiaries, Fuel Proof, is now expanding its production facility by a third to cater for the demand for larger vessels, fuel farms and transportable hydrogen storage units. Its fuel storage products have just launched in the US.
“The current expansion of Fuel Proof started on June 5 and should be complete by January 2024,” the company said.
Fluid Transfer International and Flofuel, which manufacture mobile fuel storage systems for the international aviation industry as well as the maritime and vehicle industry, are set to continue to expand their presence in airports around the world with operational units in 81 countries, it said.
Additionally, Argent said the expansion of Xpanda, its retail manufacturing brand, into the UK is ongoing. Further product additions are planned in the form of Xpanda’s version of the American Shutter product in February 2024.
“The group’s overseas operations have had an incredibly good year and are expected to run at similar levels given their current order book,” Argent said. Subsequently, the group’s overseas stock levels have increased by R113m to R210m due to increased sales volumes and exchange rate fluctuations.
Despite Argent reporting that the SA operational units did well in the year with the group’s brands consolidating their local positions and increasing their export base, Hendry said future acquisitions will be in the global space and preferably in branded manufacturing.
Outlining that it will continue with its share buyback programme, which began in 2019, Argent stated it has so far repurchased and deregistered 1,183,035 shares during the year at an average price of R12.93.
The board declared a dividend of 95c, up from 42c in 2022.
Argent’s share price rose 3.13% to R16.49 on Thursday, having grown over 200% over the past three years.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Motus CEO Osman Arbee warns against SA’s ‘bad friendships’ in Russia storm
Omnia warns of ‘unofficial’ sanctions should perceptions of aiding Russia linger
Russia tells SA to pick a side in Ukraine war
Banks can’t afford friction with West, says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers
KABELO KHUMALO: Pretoria’s weakness is rousing Washington to mockery
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman lambasts government for supporting Russia
Argent Industrial: Polishing up its performance
Argent hunts for UK acquisitions after profit surge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Argent restores dividend as latest acquisition pays off
Lordstown Motors sues Foxconn and files for bankruptcy
Transaction Capital share price hits lowest level in almost a decade
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.