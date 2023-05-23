Companies / Industrials

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments

23 May 2023 - 13:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Astral lays bare load-shedding horror on chicken ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Netcare warns nursing shortage a threat to ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Glencore has to fend off a land claim in SA
Companies / Mining
5.
Vodacom pushes for cellphone tower dominance
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.