Wife’s Mammon worship ‘did not sink’ KWV boss Boyce Lloyd

18 May 2023 - 19:38 Katharine Child
UPDATED 18 May 2023 - 23:00

KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd will step down from his position a year earlier than previously announced, amid controversy over his wife’s comments on Kyknet reality show Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande.

Lloyd will be replaced by CEO-elect John Loomes, who had been identified and trained to take over from July 2024. Loomes has been serving as prospective CEO of wine and spirits producer KWV since September 2022 and, in his temporary role as COO, was responsible for most functions and reporting lines...

