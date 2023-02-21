Companies / Industrials

KAP Industrial eyes new European markets

Group is considering several projects for self-generation of renewable electricity

BL Premium
21 February 2023 - 15:41 Michelle Gumede

KAP Industrial is exploring new export markets for its products in Europe as the groups fine tunes its strategy to grow through market share gains and enter new markets. 

The diversified chemicals and wood-polymer manufacturer said on Tuesday that it is taking strides in its energy strategy that is aimed at reducing electricity consumption, mitigating electricity interruptions and nonsupply, and generating its own electricity, announcing two projects are being considered for self-generation of electricity, mostly through renewable energy, at attractive returns...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.