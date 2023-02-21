KAP Industrial eyes new European markets

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
CFO Johan van der Walt quit after conflict of interest concerns were raised
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The offering that was initially marketed at only €500m lured more than 100 global investors
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Rival Kate Forbes falls behind after saying she would have rejected a UK-vetoed same-sex reform bill
Saudi Arabia platform draws up 12 team rosters for the rebel league’s Mexico campaign
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
KAP Industrial is exploring new export markets for its products in Europe as the groups fine tunes its strategy to grow through market share gains and enter new markets.
The diversified chemicals and wood-polymer manufacturer said on Tuesday that it is taking strides in its energy strategy that is aimed at reducing electricity consumption, mitigating electricity interruptions and nonsupply, and generating its own electricity, announcing two projects are being considered for self-generation of electricity, mostly through renewable energy, at attractive returns...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KAP Industrial eyes new European markets
Group is considering several projects for self-generation of renewable electricity
KAP Industrial is exploring new export markets for its products in Europe as the groups fine tunes its strategy to grow through market share gains and enter new markets.
The diversified chemicals and wood-polymer manufacturer said on Tuesday that it is taking strides in its energy strategy that is aimed at reducing electricity consumption, mitigating electricity interruptions and nonsupply, and generating its own electricity, announcing two projects are being considered for self-generation of electricity, mostly through renewable energy, at attractive returns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.