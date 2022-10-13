Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
The much-anticipated reopening of the improved Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town has begun. It will ease logistical problems that led to the recent shortage of jet fuel at Cape Town International Airport. The shortage diverted airlines to other airports and caused at least one carrier, United, to cancel flights.
Astron Energy intends to restart the refinery by the end of 2022, says spokesperson Suzanne Pullinger. This will lessen Cape Town’s dependency on jet fuel imports...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Milnerton refinery is to reopen soon, amid new fears over air safety
Old operation will be back in business, brining relief in some quarters and anxiety in others
The much-anticipated reopening of the improved Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town has begun. It will ease logistical problems that led to the recent shortage of jet fuel at Cape Town International Airport. The shortage diverted airlines to other airports and caused at least one carrier, United, to cancel flights.
Astron Energy intends to restart the refinery by the end of 2022, says spokesperson Suzanne Pullinger. This will lessen Cape Town’s dependency on jet fuel imports...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.