News & Fox

Milnerton refinery is to reopen soon, amid new fears over air safety

Old operation will be back in business, brining relief in some quarters and anxiety in others

13 October 2022 - 05:00 Annamia van den Heever

The much-anticipated reopening of the improved Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town has begun. It will ease logistical problems that led to the recent shortage of jet fuel at Cape Town International Airport. The shortage diverted airlines to other airports and caused at least one carrier, United, to cancel flights.

Astron Energy intends to restart the refinery by the end of 2022, says spokesperson Suzanne Pullinger. This will lessen Cape Town’s dependency on jet fuel imports...

