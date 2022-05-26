Cans and metals are the star performers for Nampak as economies pick up
Headline earnings per share double for Africa’s biggest packaging group, with operating profit up 26%
26 May 2022 - 14:10
Africa’s biggest packaging group, Nampak, reported a rise in profit and earnings for the first half of its financial year, catapulted by its metals and cans businesses while trading conditions improved in most of the territories in which it operates, the global packager said on Thursday.
Nampak has been struggling with a ballooning debt pile, while onlookers have questioned how long it can avoid a capital raise...
