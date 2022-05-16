Companies / Industrials Astral doubles dividend as improved volumes gives it wings The poultry group declares a 790c interim dividend, more than its total 2021 payout B L Premium

SA’s biggest poultry group, Astral Foods, has more than doubled its dividend for the six months to end-March, forking out almost R340m to shareholders after improved volumes and selling prices helped offset surging costs.

Group revenue rose 26.5% to R9.4bn in the six months to end-March, Astral reported on Monday, with headline earnings rising almost 137% to R545.7m...