Astral Foods warns of higher prices amid surging feed costs and erratic service delivery
Demand revives in higher-margin categories, but the industry is facing a slew of headwinds, notably surging feed costs
15 November 2021 - 09:10
UPDATED 15 November 2021 - 20:34
Poultry group Astral Foods says demand for some of its higher-margin products has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but profits remain under pressure as the industry battles a slew of headwinds including elevated feed costs as well as erratic water and electricity supply.
Surging oil prices and continued buoyancy in global grain prices meant four price increases were not sufficient to cover rising input costs in the group’s 2021 year, with CEO Chris Schutte telling Business Day the first three simply saw prices recover to pre-pandemic levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now