Companies / Industrials Astral Foods warns of higher prices amid surging feed costs and erratic service delivery Demand revives in higher-margin categories, but the industry is facing a slew of headwinds, notably surging feed costs B L Premium

Poultry group Astral Foods says demand for some of its higher-margin products has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but profits remain under pressure as the industry battles a slew of headwinds including elevated feed costs as well as erratic water and electricity supply.

Surging oil prices and continued buoyancy in global grain prices meant four price increases were not sufficient to cover rising input costs in the group’s 2021 year, with CEO Chris Schutte telling Business Day the first three simply saw prices recover to pre-pandemic levels...