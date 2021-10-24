Analysts back investments in food stocks aimed at low-end markets
Chris Gilmour and Rod Salmon predict rising costs and pressure on consumers
24 October 2021 - 18:58
In a research note that paints a dire picture of the long-term prospects of SA’s economy, research outfit Salmour Research suggests that investors might consider putting their money in food retail stocks aimed at the budget consumer and think twice about discretionary retailers and property stocks.
Analysts Chris Gilmour and Rod Salmon conduct research for institutional investment funds and in a new research note try to work out good long-term investments while warning that SA faces sluggish economic growth amid rising consumer debt, unemployment and a lack of policy and fiscal reform. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now