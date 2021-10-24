Companies / Retail & Consumer Analysts back investments in food stocks aimed at low-end markets Chris Gilmour and Rod Salmon predict rising costs and pressure on consumers B L Premium

In a research note that paints a dire picture of the long-term prospects of SA’s economy, research outfit Salmour Research suggests that investors might consider putting their money in food retail stocks aimed at the budget consumer and think twice about discretionary retailers and property stocks.

Analysts Chris Gilmour and Rod Salmon conduct research for institutional investment funds and in a new research note try to work out good long-term investments while warning that SA faces sluggish economic growth amid rising consumer debt, unemployment and a lack of policy and fiscal reform. ..