Companies / Industrials KAP Industrial cautiously optimistic as global events boost local manufacturers Should current trading conditions persist, the diversified group expects at least a 50% profit rise for its year to end-June

KAP Industrial, whose interests range from transport and automotive components, to mattresses and timber products, says the effects so far of the war in Ukraine on its business have been limited, but surging commodity prices and supply disruptions could provide another boost for local manufacturers.

Should current trading conditions persist, KAP Industrial expects at least a 50% profit rise for its year to end-June, it said in an update on Tuesday. However, the resulting global inflationary pressures is expected to ultimately affect local prices and potentially consumer demand...