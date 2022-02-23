First-half profit surges at KAP Industrial

KAP Industrials, whose businesses range from transporting fuel to producing automotive components and timber, said on Wednesday that the diversified nature of its asset base held it in good stead in the six months to end-December.

Its polymers division, represented by Safripol, has benefited from the surge in international oil prices, as well as the dislocation in global supply chains.

Used in the production of a variety of plastic products, polymers are a byproduct of the oil refining process, with prices therefore following a similar trend to oil.

“The higher the oil prices the higher the polymer prices, and with that, better margins,” said CEO Gary Chaplin, adding that demand for polymers was high across the spectrum of packaging, agriculture, shade netting and containers.

With strong demand, increased prices and improved margins for all three polymers produced, Safripol performed well for the period, bolstered by its product range and regional sales mix.

KAP said local customer demand remained buoyant due to “strong consumer demand, which was supported by our local manufacture and supply”. Overall production volumes increased 7%, enabling scale benefits and margin improvement, together with strategic investments in inventory.