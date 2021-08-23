Companies

WATCH: KAP Industrial resumes dividend payments

Business Day TV spoke to KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin about the company’s annual results

23 August 2021 - 07:29 Business Day TV
Gary Chaplin: Market conditions are expected to recover, but with a degree of volatility. Picture: Supplied
Robust demand for some of KAP Industrial’s products has boosted its full-year performance.

The group’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled to 43c which allowed it to reinstate dividend payments.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Gary Chaplin for more detail.​

