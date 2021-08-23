News Leader
WATCH: KAP Industrial resumes dividend payments
Business Day TV spoke to KAP Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin about the company’s annual results
23 August 2021 - 07:29
Robust demand for some of KAP Industrial’s products has boosted its full-year performance.
The group’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) more than doubled to 43c which allowed it to reinstate dividend payments.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Gary Chaplin for more detail.
