Heineken may sell Strongbow in SA to get Distell deal over the line
Heineken’s Savanna is very popular in SA and has struggled to keep up with demand after a global glass shortage and disruptions due to alcohol trading bans
17 January 2022 - 15:44
Heineken, which is buying SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, believes it may have to dispose of its Strongbow cider brand in SA due to possible competition concerns.
The European brewer made a R40.1bn offer for Distell, which owns the Savanna and Hunters brands. The deal still requires competition authorities’ approval and a majority shareholder vote. ..
