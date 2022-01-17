Companies / Retail & Consumer

Heineken may sell Strongbow in SA to get Distell deal over the line

Heineken’s Savanna is very popular in SA and has struggled to keep up with demand after a global glass shortage and disruptions due to alcohol trading bans

17 January 2022 - 15:44 Katharine Child

Heineken, which is buying SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, believes it may have to dispose of its Strongbow cider brand in SA due to possible competition concerns.

The European brewer made a R40.1bn offer for Distell, which owns the Savanna and Hunters brands. The deal still requires competition authorities’ approval and a majority shareholder vote. ..

