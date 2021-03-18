Companies / Industrials Confident Metair restores dividend as it eyes vehicle market recovery A robust performance in the second half and expectations of improvement in 2021 have allowed Metair to pay dividends BL PREMIUM

Battery and vehicle component maker Metair says its surprised with the sharp recovery from Covid-19 in the vehicle market, prompting it to restore its dividend even as it gears up to spend as much as R1.5bn on production capacity after scoring major SA contracts.

Covid-19 had shuttered operations, disrupted global supply chains, and led to a sharp fall off in vehicle sales, at least in SA, but Metair expects domestic vehicle production to recover to roughly that of pre-Covid-19 levels in 2021...