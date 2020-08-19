Metair optimistic about recovery of SA vehicle production

Automotive supplier Metair is optimistic that SA vehicle production will mostly recover in the past six months of 2020, after swinging into a hefty interim loss as Covid-19 shuttered its factories and hit demand.

SA vehicle production volumes in the group’s six months to end-June fell by 42%, but the group is seeing signs of recovery, said CEO Theo Loock. Metair is also optimistic about its recovery and the sector as a whole, he said, as vehicle manufacturers launch new models in coming years.

Barring manufacturing disruptions, the group expects SA vehicle production volumes to rise by as much as 40% in the second half from the first, though a recovery to pre-Covid-19 production is expected only in early 2021.

The group swung into a R215.8m loss in its six months to end-June, from profit of R330.3m previously, partially due to its R108m write-off of its 25% stake in German battery maker Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll.

That business applied for liquidation as shareholders decided not to inject more capital into the business due to the length of time it would take to recover, Metair said. The group also spent R61m in welfare payments for its employees, who agreed to a 50% salary sacrifice during the closure of its facilities.

Group revenue fell 27% to R3.88bn in the group’s first half, with Metair projecting a full-year revenue decline of between 25% and 30%, at current exchange rates.

The group, which has opted not to pay an interim dividend, has deferred its declared 2019 dividend — a R239m payment — to avoid breaching debt covenants.

The group remains optimistic about SA vehicle production, and is proceeding with a R1.3bn investment plan after securing contracts for new vehicle types, and vehicle facelifts — which refers to changes to a vehicle type that do not include a complete redesign.

This is expected to deliver between R25bn and R28bn of turnover over a seven-year period from the middle of 2022, depending on the final project volumes and product designs.

“We are fortunate that we are tied to manufacturers, not vehicle sales,” said Loock. Covid-19 would have the effect of delaying some forthcoming projects by the length of the lockdown, said Loock, or about six to 10 weeks.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Metair’s share was up 1.67% to R18.31, giving the group a market capitalisation of R3.64bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za