Hulamin flags return to profit as can demand gets a kick
Aversion to single-use plastics and a glass shortage helped volumes double in 2021
14 March 2022 - 08:49
Aluminium supplier Hulamin has flagged a significant return to profit in 2021, with beverage can demand boosted by environmental awareness and a local glass shortage.
The group, valued at R1.4bn on the JSE, said on Monday it expects profit of as much as R606m for the year to end-December, from a loss of R239m previously, adding that it also has a healthy order book for 2022...
