Hulamin loss widens after Covid-19 affects production

Aluminium group Hulamin has swung into a first-half loss approaching its R294m market capitalisation, hit by Covid-19 disruptions and currency volatility.



The group reported a net loss of R230.6m in its six months to end-June, from R156m previously, with a weaker rand resulting in hedging losses of R114m.

“As experienced by most companies globally, the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in major disruptions to demand as well as our manufacturing operations,” said CEO Richard Jacob.

Group sales by volume fell 35% to 71,000 tonnes, though some operations remained open, as the group provides aluminium packaging for the food industry. These essential goods product lines, which excluded material for alcoholic beverages, represented less than 50% of Hulamin’s product portfolio.

The group said it expects the benefit of cost cutting in 2019 to support a return to profitability in its second half.

“Sales forecasts indicate a stronger volume performance in all operations, though lower than in recent years,” the statement reads.

In morning trade on Monday Hulamin’s share was unchanged at 92c, having fallen 60% so far in 2020.

