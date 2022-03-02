Companies / Industrials

AECI profits jump as demand slowly returns to pre-pandemic levels

The group benefited as global mining returned to more normalised levels, with manufacturing and infrastructure activity in SA also improving

02 March 2022 - 08:00 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI says the global boom in demand for many commodities helped profit from operations more than double in its half year to end-December, with a sustained increase in prices likely to lead to the reopening or expansion of more mines.

Group revenue rose 8% to R26bn in the six months to end-December, with profit from operations jumping 124% to R2.05bn, slightly above pre-pandemic levels. The group’s chemicals division also benefited from some recovery in asphalt volumes for road infrastructure projects

Also assisting was a level of overall improvement in SA’s  manufacturing, infrastructure and general industrial sectors, albeit from a low base, the group said.

AECI listed on the JSE in 1966 and its business spans six continents, though it generates almost 60% of its revenue in SA.

Valued at R11.9bn on the JSE, the group has interests ranging from the explosives used in the mining industry, to asphalt, water treatment and agriculture.

AECI said on Wednesday that it was encouraging that demand for its products and services in key markets was returning to pre-Covid-19 levels, though this was not uniform.

The effect of the conflict in Ukraine was not fully understood, and could influence global growth and commodity prices, AECI said, while raw material shortages, high prices and slow but expensive shipments are likely to continue in 2022.

AECI upped its final dividend 7.4% to R5.05 per share, a R532m payout to shareholders.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

