WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 July 2021 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose AECI as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for something different today and obviously you would have to believe in the longer-term trajectory in SA, which we do, and we would go for AECI. It’s an industrial company which has fairly large exposure to mining, health care and chemicals. The share price has come down from around R120 over the last two years to R95 and in the Covid-19 nightmare that we have seen they even managed to pay a dividend of R5.70.”

