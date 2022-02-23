AECI expects increase in HEPS and EPS
Earnings per share are expected to touch more than 100% higher than the prior responding period
23 February 2022 - 14:10
Chemicals and explosives group AECI expects to report an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended December 31 2021 as it returned to near pre-Covid-19-pandemic levels of activity.
Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to touch more than 100% higher than the prior responding period, the company said Wednesday...
