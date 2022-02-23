Companies

AECI expects increase in HEPS and EPS

Earnings per share are expected to touch more than 100% higher than the prior responding period

BL Premium
23 February 2022 - 14:10 MICHELLE GUMEDE

Chemicals and explosives group AECI expects to report an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended December 31 2021 as it returned to near pre-Covid-19-pandemic levels of activity.

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to touch more than 100% higher than the prior responding period, the company said Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now