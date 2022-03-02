Markets

Palladium benefits from escalating Ukrainian crisis

The autocatalyst metal extended gains after hitting a seven-month peak in the previous session

02 March 2022 - 07:56 Asha Sistla
Picture: 123RF/ALEXMX
Picture: 123RF/ALEXMX

Bengaluru — Palladium rose on Wednesday, extending gains after hitting a seven-month peak in the previous session as the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsened, while gold fell after the dollar strengthened.

Autocatalyst metal palladium rose 0.5% to $2,593.28 by 4.11am GMT. Russia accounts for 40% of palladium production globally.

“The kind of shortages or price jumps we’ve seen in vehicles around these supply-chain and shipping disruptions, not surprising that palladium was already edging higher,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

The war and the sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia significantly cut off access to Russian palladium supply, Spivak said. “There’s a risk premium and supply disruption element that’s being factored in here.”

Ukraine’s besieged cities were bracing for more attacks on Wednesday, as Russian commanders facing fierce Ukrainian resistance intensify their bombardment of urban areas in a push towards the capital Kyiv. The steady drum beat of US companies taking a stance increased as rockets struck major cities in Ukraine.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,935.84/oz. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,938.50. The dollar index held close to a 20-month high touched on Tuesday, making gold less attractive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the US Congress for more clarity on interest rate hikes.

“If we find out mid-month that from the Fed’s perspective, the current situation is not going to change their overall strategy, that they’re still focused on containing inflation -you’re going to see gold snap back lower in a significantly sharp move,” Spivak said.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 1,042.38 tonnes on Tuesday — the highest since July 2021.

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $25.09/oz, while platinum was flat at $1,052.66. 

Reuters

Asian stocks lose ground as traders worry about effect of sanctions

Investors fret about the effect of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil climbs to seven-year high amid worry about supply disruption

Price surge as supply disruption fears mount after hefty sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict
Markets
2 hours ago

Global stocks buckle as disquiet holds sway

Oil bounces back above $100 a barrel as a huge Russian armoured column heads for Kyiv after shelling Kharkiv
Markets
15 hours ago

Gold slips after Russia-Ukraine talks

Metal edges lower after Russian and Ukrainian officials held the first round of ceasefire talks overnight, dampening demand for the safe-haven asset
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE takes lead from Asia as European ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens along with emerging market peers
Markets
3.
JSE firms as investors focus on Russia-Ukraine ...
Markets
4.
Palladium benefits from escalating Ukrainian ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher as markets ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE takes lead from Asia as European and US equities slump

Markets

JSE firms as investors focus on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Markets

JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Tuesday as focus remains on Ukraine

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.