Motus expects first-half headline profit to surge by up to 55%
25 January 2022 - 09:48
Motus, the automotive company that was spun off Imperial Holdings and listed on the JSE in 2018, expects first-half headline profit to jump by as much as 55%, boosted by disproportionate demand for pre-owned vehicle as worldwide chip shortages dog the production of new vehicles.
In a trading update on Tuesday, Motus said headline earnings per share are likely to rise 45%-55% in the six months to end-December from the same period a year earlier...
