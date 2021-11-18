Companies / Industrials Motus sees profit jumping 20% as vehicle sales and rentals recover The group says it’s gained market share amid erratic global vehicle supplies, and is benefiting from an extensive range of models B L Premium

Automotive group Motus, which imports and sells cars and has a vehicle-rental business, forecast a healthy jump in interim profit and said it’s its increasing its rental fleet to benefit from a recovery for SA’s battered tourism industry.

Motus, which was unbundled from Imperial Holdings and listed on the JSE in 2018, said on Thursday headline earnings would rise by at least 20% in the six months to end-December, adding it has gained market share as vehicle sales recover...