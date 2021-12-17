Companies / Industrials GREEN PACKAGING Nampak looks to spur sustainable growth with aluminium packaging B L Premium

Africa’s biggest packaging group, Nampak, is looking to shift towards sustainable and recyclable aluminium for its client’s water products, becoming the latest company to tweak its business model in response to investor and consumer pressure for bio-friendly commercial practices.

Specialising in the manufacturing and design of packaging used for energy drinks and food, the manufacturer says it sees great cost savings and environmentally friendly opportunities in aluminium encasing for products such as water and cereals...