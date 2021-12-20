Basil Read hit by ransomware attack
20 December 2021 - 18:56
Industrial construction company Basil Read announced it was targeted in a criminal ransomware attack five days ago and has brought in external forensic experts to investigate the breach.
The listed company made the announcement voluntarily five days after it occurred on December 15, with the company taking its systems offline as a precaution. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now