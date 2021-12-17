Q&A: Economist Roelof Botha on stumbling blocks for SA’s construction industry
17 December 2021 - 05:00
As SA’s economy struggles to recover from Covid-19, the government, like many of its global peers, is looking to infrastructure and construction to help deliver economic recovery, improve services, as well as put a dent in the unemployment rate. Business Day caught up with economist and economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group, Dr Roelof Botha, whose experience spans more than four decades, to get a sense of the state of play in the construction industry and what SA can expect in 2022.
The construction index you compile on behalf of Afrimat indicates that the industry’s recovery is outperforming other parts of SA’s economy, but isn’t quite at pre-pandemic levels. How far has it come? And when do you think it will get there?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now