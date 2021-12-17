Companies / Industrials Q&A: Economist Roelof Botha on stumbling blocks for SA’s construction industry B L Premium

As SA’s economy struggles to recover from Covid-19, the government, like many of its global peers, is looking to infrastructure and construction to help deliver economic recovery, improve services, as well as put a dent in the unemployment rate. Business Day caught up with economist and economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group, Dr Roelof Botha, whose experience spans more than four decades, to get a sense of the state of play in the construction industry and what SA can expect in 2022.

The construction index you compile on behalf of Afrimat indicates that the industry’s recovery is outperforming other parts of SA’s economy, but isn’t quite at pre-pandemic levels. How far has it come? And when do you think it will get there?..