Buoyant Barloworld issues special dividend of R11.50 a share

A year ago it acquired its starch business from Tongaat Hulett, which it rebranded Ingrain

22 November 2021 - 10:30 Andries Mahlangu
Barloworld Automotive & Logistics offices at Centurion in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Barloworld has rewarded shareholders with a special dividend, as the diversified industrial group returned to full-year profit, boosted in part by the equipment business and a turnaround in its car rental business.

Led by CEO Dominic Sewela, Barloworld declared a special dividend of R11.50 per share, topping up an ordinary dividend of R3 per share in the year to end-September, after none was declared a year ago.

The share price jumped 7% to R144.36 in early trade on the JSE, marking its biggest one-day gain since late September.

Group headline earnings per share, the main profit measure that excludes off items, were R11.95 vs headline loss of R2.86 a year ago.

“Our results have benefited from the acquisitive growth provided by Equipment Mongolia and Ingrain, the exceptional performance from the southern African and Russian Equipment businesses, and the impressive turnaround of the Car Rental business,” Sewela said in a statement.

Barloworld’s portfolio includes a car rental business and a starch business, and it is also a distributor of Caterpillar equipment.

A year ago it acquired the starch business from Tongaat Hulett, which it rebranded Ingrain. Earlier in 2020, it also acquired the Mongolian business, which sells and distributes mining and construction equipment, among other services.

The car rental business and leasing business reported on operating profit of R850m, up from R302m a year before.

The company said the repositioning strategy towards off-airport business that Avis Budget has embarked on since the onset of the pandemic has yielded positive results, particularly in the growth of the subscription products, with longer length rentals and lower direct costs.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

