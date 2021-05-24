Companies / Industrials Acquisitions pay off for Barloworld as it resumes dividends The diversified group says new businesses such as Tongaat Hullet's starch unit have outperformed expectations BL PREMIUM

Barloworld, which has interests from food services to mining equipment, has opted to resume dividends, saying cash generation was better than expected in its half year to end-March, partly due to its latest acquisitions.

It chose to withhold a dividend at the end of its financial year in 2020 due to Covid-19 uncertainty, but said on Monday its outlook for 2021 remains positive as key markets recover, commodity prices improve, and its customers increase spending capital...