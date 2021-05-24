Acquisitions pay off for Barloworld as it resumes dividends
The diversified group says new businesses such as Tongaat Hullet's starch unit have outperformed expectations
24 May 2021 - 09:08
Barloworld, which has interests from food services to mining equipment, has opted to resume dividends, saying cash generation was better than expected in its half year to end-March, partly due to its latest acquisitions.
It chose to withhold a dividend at the end of its financial year in 2020 due to Covid-19 uncertainty, but said on Monday its outlook for 2021 remains positive as key markets recover, commodity prices improve, and its customers increase spending capital...
