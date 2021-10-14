Hulamin rockets after issuing cautionary

Aluminium products group Hulamin’s stock soared by a quarter on Thursday morning, bringing its gain so far this week to almost 75%, after the company said it was in talks.

Hulamin, now valued at R1.25bn on the JSE, did not go into details on the discussions, but its shares rose to as much as R3.99 — the highest since May 2019. Shortly before midday it was trading 20.7% higher at R3.85, on track for its best day since April 2020.

Hulamin has rocketed since Monday, driven partly by speculation that rising prices of the metal would boost the value of the group’s inventory. The Pietermaritzburg-based group reported inventories of R2.63bn at the end of June, when aluminium fetched $2,512 per ton, but it has since risen to $3,156.19.

In rand-terms, this is a rise of about 29%.

Aluminium prices have surged to a 13-year high recently, driven by a recovery in automotive production in 2021, while China has also been curbing emissions in energy-intensive industries such as steel and aluminium, leading to supply concerns.

A military coup in Guinea in September also has boosted prices because the West African country has the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, an aluminium-rich ore.

