Companies / Industrials Hulamin eyes further cost cutting and third-wave threat BL PREMIUM

Aluminium group Hulamin says it is continuing to focus on cost cutting after Covid-19 derailed what should have been a year of recovery for a company that shed about 15% of its workforce in 2019.

The return of volume remained key to a business with extremely high fixed costs, CEO Richard Jacob said in a results presentation on Wednesday. While Hulamin’s order book had filled up by the end of 2020, it has opted not to give forecasts...