Grindrod sells remaining stake in Grindrod Shipping

23 September 2021 - 09:16 Andries Mahlangu
Grindrod plans to sell its remaing stake in Grindrod Shipping. Picture: Supplied

Logistics and freight group Grindrod said on Thursday it would sell the remaining 9.6% stake in Grindrod Shipping as part of its plan to exit noncore operations.

Grindrod spun off its shipping business in 2018, resulting in its subsequent listing on the Nasdaq and JSE. At the time, the group said it wanted to unlock value in the shipping business, which was underperforming relative to other businesses in its portfolio. 

The Durban-based company raised about R368.27m after selling the stake at R199.94 each, which represented a 14% discount to the closing price of Grindrod Shipping on the Nasdaq, where it has a primary listing. 

Based in Singapore, Grindrod Shipping charters-in and operates a fleet of dry-bulk carriers and owns one medium-range product tanker. 

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Grindrod sells stake in agricultural group Senwes

The sale forms part of a strategic move to dispose of noncore businesses with proceeds going towards paying down debt
8 months ago

Grindrod expects hefty loss, but says cash generation has improved

The group saw an uptick in activity in its port operations, but also faced various one-off Covid-19 costs
1 year ago

Activity is improving as lockdown eases, Grindrod says

The bottleneck at the Komatipoort and Lebombo border post between SA and Mozambique is being resolved, the group says
1 year ago
