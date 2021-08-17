Companies / Industrials Grindrod flags rebound in headline profit as cargo volumes surge The logistics and freight group has also benefited from strong citrus and minerals exports, but was affected by the Islamist attack on Total’s gas project in northern Mozambique BL PREMIUM

Durban-based freight and logistics group Grindrod, which also owns a bank, has a rebound in flagged a headline profit for its half-year to end-June, boosted by a return of cargo flows including robust citrus and mineral exports.

The group also noted progress in selling unwanted assets, helping to breathe some life into shares that have struggled for direction since the beginning of 2020, and have been trading at a hefty discount to net asset value (NAV)...