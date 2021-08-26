Grindrod Shipping: not such a salty sea dog
Grindrod Shipping has set course for more valuable levels. And if this run continues, R250 a share looks likely
26 August 2021 - 05:00
Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) has undergone a sea change, and the business looks set to be awash with cash in the next six months.
In March the FM punted Grinship when it seemed reasonable to assume that there would be a marked lift in profit for the first half to end-June on the back of the firmer rate cards — or time charter equivalent (TCE) — evident in the first two months of this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now