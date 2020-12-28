Companies

Grindrod sells stake in agricultural group Senwes

The sale forms part of a strategic move to dispose of noncore businesses with proceeds going towards paying down debt

28 December 2020 - 15:55 Garth Theunissen
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Grindrod subsidiary Grindrod Trading Holdings (GTH) has agreed to sell its entire stake in agricultural group Senwes to Agribel Holdings for R385.17m, according to a JSE Sens statement on Monday.

The subsidiary of the listed freight services and shipping group, which first acquired a 20.3% stake in Senwes in 2013 in a deal worth R444m, said the rationale for the sale was to dispose of certain noncore businesses with the proceeds being used to pay down debt.  

Agribel is the investment holding company of Senwes, one of SA’s largest agri-businesses and among the biggest providers of white maize worldwide. The 111-year old Senwes has business units in the North West, the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape provinces. Both Agribel and Senwes have been listed on alternate exchange ZAR X since February 20 2017.

At 3.44pm, shares in Grindrod were little changed at R4.85.

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za

Battle of the agribusinesses: Senwes vs Subtropico

Proposed deals to take over KLK come after last year’s mega-merger between Acorn Agri and Overberg Agri
News & Fox
1 year ago

NWK shifts focus back to maize business

CBH CEO Marthinus Stander says he is excited about the acquisition, which is not expected to lead to job losses
Companies
2 years ago

JSE-listed shares which give access to the food production chain

On-the-ground intelligence often beats the smart market when it comes to predicting share prices, especially in certain sectors, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
9 months ago

ANTHONY CLARK: The little things that reveal a lot

Movements of products such as maize and oil affect what happens to the shares of some large firms
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ayo’s cash whittles away in ...
Companies
2.
Dis-Chem enters health insurance arena, buying a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Grand Parade’s Burger King disposal hits another ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tribunal fines state blanket tender winner R5m ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Save for your next international trip with the ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Grindrod Shipping’s loss narrows

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Pick of the Month: Grindrod

Companies / Investors Monthly

Grindrod expects hefty loss, but says cash generation has improved

Companies / Industrials

Grindrod: A treasure chest of assets potentially for sale

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.