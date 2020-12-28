Grindrod sells stake in agricultural group Senwes

Grindrod subsidiary Grindrod Trading Holdings (GTH) has agreed to sell its entire stake in agricultural group Senwes to Agribel Holdings for R385.17m, according to a JSE Sens statement on Monday.

The subsidiary of the listed freight services and shipping group, which first acquired a 20.3% stake in Senwes in 2013 in a deal worth R444m, said the rationale for the sale was to dispose of certain noncore businesses with the proceeds being used to pay down debt.

Agribel is the investment holding company of Senwes, one of SA’s largest agri-businesses and among the biggest providers of white maize worldwide. The 111-year old Senwes has business units in the North West, the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape provinces. Both Agribel and Senwes have been listed on alternate exchange ZAR X since February 20 2017.

At 3.44pm, shares in Grindrod were little changed at R4.85.

