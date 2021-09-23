Transaction Capital upbeat as taxi industry proves defensive
In spite of civil unrest and taxi violence, the group says it expects earnings for its year to be above pre-pandemic levels
23 September 2021 - 09:07
SA’s biggest taxi financier, Transaction Capital, has flagged a rise in earnings to above pre-pandemic levels, saying though it has taken a hit from taxi violence and civil unrest, the industry remains indispensable to economic productivity.
Growth in headline earnings per share for the year ending September should exceed 2019 levels by about 16%, the group said in a pre-close update, adding it expects to pay a dividend, while its online vehicle business WeBuyCars turned in a better-than-expected performance in its second half...
