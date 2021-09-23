Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder resigns to take up job in Australia
He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA
23 September 2021 - 09:36
SA’s largest pharmacy chain Clicks announced on Thursday that CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has resigned and accepted a new offer in Australia, where he will head up a publicly listed company.
Ramsunder has only been in the job for three years and will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA...
