Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder resigns to take up job in Australia

He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA

23 September 2021 - 09:36 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s largest pharmacy chain Clicks announced on Thursday that CEO Vikesh Ramsunder has resigned and accepted a new offer in Australia, where he will head up a publicly listed company.

Ramsunder has only been in the job for three years and will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA...

