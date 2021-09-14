Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks joins the queue for victims of unrest Pharmacy chain says revenue for the year ended August will be flat, thanks to the lingering effects of July’s unrest and Covid-19 B L Premium

Clicks, SA’s largest pharmacy chain, has become the fourth major retailer to warn of poor sales in July and August as a result of the recent civil unrest and the lingering effects of the third wave of Covid-19.

Clicks which issued a trading update on Tuesday says sales in the last seven weeks of its financial year — in July and August — were hit by the riots that led to looting, damage and destruction of businesses. Clothing retailer Truworths, Massmart which owns Game and Makro, and Mr Price have all reported weaker July or August sales compared with 2020, when the country was emerging from the worst of the Covid-19 lockdown...